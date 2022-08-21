Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 0.5% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Amgen were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Price Performance
AMGN traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,207,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.51.
Amgen Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.
Amgen Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
