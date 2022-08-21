Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.9% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,502,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535,337. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.27 and a 200-day moving average of $150.07. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $357.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 12,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $1,855,574.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,095.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 12,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $1,855,574.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,095.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,185 shares of company stock valued at $34,997,837. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.