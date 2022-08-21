Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,418 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,976 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.0% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,130,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,723,284. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.24.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

