Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Danaher were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Danaher by 43.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 108,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,800,000 after acquiring an additional 32,883 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Danaher by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,596,000 after buying an additional 994,835 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 8.0% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $292.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,192. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $212.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

