Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after acquiring an additional 283,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,334,000 after purchasing an additional 176,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after purchasing an additional 860,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,948,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,860,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:DG traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.86. 1,576,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,815. The firm has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.45.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.69.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

