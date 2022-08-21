Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 12,025 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,025 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 27,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.8% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.35. 13,143,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,481,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

