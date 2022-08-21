Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 1,971 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,399.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 404,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,693,000 after acquiring an additional 393,257 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,722,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,084,000 after acquiring an additional 140,565 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 830,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 85.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of EMR stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.68. 1,880,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,731. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

