Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 3,114 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Mondelez International by 5.7% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,785,000 after buying an additional 41,619 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Mondelez International by 30.3% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 87,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 20,304 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Mondelez International by 18.0% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in Mondelez International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.3 %

MDLZ stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,057,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,007. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.50 and its 200-day moving average is $63.40. The company has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

