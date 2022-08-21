Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 4,226 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Kroger were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,958,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after buying an additional 3,112,175 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $131,061,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,349,000 after buying an additional 623,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1,179.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 650,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,328,000 after purchasing an additional 599,827 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,426,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,837. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.19. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

