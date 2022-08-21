Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 605 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $9.24 on Friday, hitting $178.49. The stock had a trading volume of 44,158,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,415,344. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.65. The company has a market cap of $446.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.