Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $189.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.67.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 3.5 %

SITE opened at $138.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.35. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $108.77 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $1,316,225.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,142 shares in the company, valued at $72,810,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

