Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $130.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.12 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.73.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.05 per share. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

