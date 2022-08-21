Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Hits Market Cap of $286,662.98

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a market capitalization of $286,662.98 and approximately $927.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00008968 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00221793 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000286 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

