DOOR (DOOR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.67 Million

DOOR (DOOR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. One DOOR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DOOR has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. DOOR has a market capitalization of $32.67 million and approximately $17,685.00 worth of DOOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DOOR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,562.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003769 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00127699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033091 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00096598 BTC.

About DOOR

DOOR is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2021. DOOR’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 764,353,097 coins. DOOR’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DOOR is https://reddit.com/r/DoorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DOOR

According to CryptoCompare, “DOOR rewards consumers every time they opt-in to request a home service professional via DOOR. Whether the user needs an electrician, plumber or real estate agent – DOOR pays them. Consumers register their property onto the network and provide information that would be valuable to advertisers including intentions to sell their property, repair or remodel their property or purchase other home services. Once the data is updated by the owner, advertisers are able to access the data using DOOR Coin. The DOOR Coin is the payment for the use of data and transferred to the Consumers. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DOOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.