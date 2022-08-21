DOOR (DOOR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $31.85 Million

DOOR (DOOR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. DOOR has a market capitalization of $31.85 million and $17,784.00 worth of DOOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOOR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0417 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DOOR has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,481.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003790 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00128399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032849 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00094053 BTC.

DOOR is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2021. DOOR’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 764,353,097 coins. DOOR’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DOOR is https://reddit.com/r/DoorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DOOR rewards consumers every time they opt-in to request a home service professional via DOOR. Whether the user needs an electrician, plumber or real estate agent – DOOR pays them. Consumers register their property onto the network and provide information that would be valuable to advertisers including intentions to sell their property, repair or remodel their property or purchase other home services. Once the data is updated by the owner, advertisers are able to access the data using DOOR Coin. The DOOR Coin is the payment for the use of data and transferred to the Consumers. Telegram Whitepaper “

