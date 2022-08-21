DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) vs. Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) Head to Head Contrast

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) and Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

DTE Energy has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 7.5, indicating that its share price is 650% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DTE Energy and Aqua Power Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTE Energy $14.96 billion 1.76 $907.00 million $3.92 34.73 Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DTE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

72.2% of DTE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of DTE Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DTE Energy and Aqua Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTE Energy 4.27% 13.31% 2.88% Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DTE Energy and Aqua Power Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DTE Energy 0 3 7 0 2.70 Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

DTE Energy currently has a consensus price target of $132.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.04%. Given DTE Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DTE Energy is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Summary

DTE Energy beats Aqua Power Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 698 distribution substations and 449,800 line transformers. The company's Gas segment purchases, stores, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers throughout Michigan; and sells storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 20,000 miles of distribution mains; 1,304,000 service pipelines; and 1,305,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. The company's Power and Industrial Projects segment offers metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam and chilled water production, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. Its Energy Trading segment engages in power, natural gas, and environmental marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company was formerly known as NC Solar Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in August 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Winter Park, Florida.

