Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 100 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $303.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $265.12 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.60.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

