Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Grows Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,879 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Sunrun by 120.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Sunrun by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $32.77 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.18.

In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $3,928,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,429,503.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,429,503.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at $39,628,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,973 shares of company stock valued at $13,729,089 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

