Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 82,035 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,035 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 1.49% of Hess Midstream worth $15,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,362,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,615 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 3,017.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 588,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,266,000 after buying an additional 569,815 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,102,000 after buying an additional 487,428 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,217,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,527,000 after buying an additional 346,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,297,000 after buying an additional 331,283 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of HESM opened at $30.06 on Friday. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 118.09%.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

