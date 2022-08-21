Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 270 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 291.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet cut Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Charter Communications to $676.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $621.47.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $454.46 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.75 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $462.25 and a 200-day moving average of $510.75.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Recommended Stories

