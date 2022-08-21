Dvision Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $834,059.00 (DVI)

Dvision Network (DVI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Dvision Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0727 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. Dvision Network has a total market cap of $27.83 million and $834,059.00 worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dvision Network Profile

Dvision Network is a coin. Dvision Network's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 382,696,290 coins. The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network. Dvision Network's official Twitter account is @Dvision_network

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

