Dynamite (DYNMT) Achieves Market Cap of $3,173.38

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a total market cap of $3,173.38 and $29,913.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dynamite has traded down 39.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com.

Dynamite Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

