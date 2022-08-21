Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Dynatronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatronics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.50.

Dynatronics Price Performance

Shares of Dynatronics stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 million, a PE ratio of -61,774.90 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

