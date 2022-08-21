Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth about $115,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth about $398,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 101.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. TheStreet downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.86 and a 1-year high of $109.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

