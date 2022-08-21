Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $43,000 Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 279,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 350,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.18 and its 200 day moving average is $95.84. The firm has a market cap of $137.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Argus lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

