Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $44,000 Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Toro by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,626,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,275,000 after purchasing an additional 32,673 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 16.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,619,000 after buying an additional 514,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,220,000 after buying an additional 24,994 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,754,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,470,000 after buying an additional 661,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,723,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,154,000 after buying an additional 117,126 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $449,523.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,077.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $449,523.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,077.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $128,055.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,537 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $89.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.75. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $112.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

