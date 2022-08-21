Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $55,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $34,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

Netflix Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $241.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.01 and a 200-day moving average of $266.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.