Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,146 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.20. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,240 shares of company stock worth $629,537. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Wedbush downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

