Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 142 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at $2,309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rogers by 233.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,479,000 after purchasing an additional 179,098 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Rogers by 60.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers by 14.7% during the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 400,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,729,000 after buying an additional 51,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of Rogers by 98.3% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 14,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rogers news, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total value of $104,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,820 shares in the company, valued at $473,564. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROG opened at $266.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.00 and its 200-day moving average is $267.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.10. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $178.43 and a one year high of $274.51.

ROG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

