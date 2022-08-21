Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 701 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,879 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Knowles by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,574,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,115,000 after purchasing an additional 685,980 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Knowles by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,010,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,935,000 after buying an additional 29,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,275,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,792,000 after acquiring an additional 90,462 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 5.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,204,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,937,000 after acquiring an additional 58,606 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Knowles by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,201,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 322,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Knowles

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,466,224.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,590 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,636.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,466,224.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,590 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,636.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $58,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,604 shares in the company, valued at $991,585.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knowles Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $16.48 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Knowles Profile

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

