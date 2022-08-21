Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Trims Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Rogers by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Rogers by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROG opened at $266.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.05 and a beta of 1.34. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $178.43 and a 1 year high of $274.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ROG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $104,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,820 shares in the company, valued at $473,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

