Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,824,000 after purchasing an additional 194,277 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 508,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,070,000 after acquiring an additional 54,042 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 799,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,668,000 after buying an additional 49,239 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,180,000 after buying an additional 40,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,945 shares during the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Cohen & Steers Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $76.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.38. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.01 and a twelve month high of $101.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.05.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 34.11%. The business had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $89,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,035.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Martin Cohen sold 23,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,855,887.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,112,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,323,352.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $89,136.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,035.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,713 shares of company stock worth $2,917,492. Insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.