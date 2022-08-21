Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,618 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,981 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after acquiring an additional 97,716 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 246,496 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 76,315 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 60,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 22,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $2,776,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 753,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,619,360.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $361,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 332,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,009,633.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $2,776,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 753,577 shares in the company, valued at $24,619,360.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,179. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Range Resources from $35.50 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.14. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.73.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

