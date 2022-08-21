eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,617 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in eBay were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. State Street Corp increased its stake in eBay by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,031,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,930,580,000 after purchasing an additional 150,255 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in eBay by 34.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $783,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,575 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in eBay by 44.9% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,372 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in eBay by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,073,067 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $403,857,000 after purchasing an additional 911,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 6,022,544 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $344,866,000 after purchasing an additional 480,770 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.07. 4,377,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,176,595. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 209.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.24.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

