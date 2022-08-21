Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Increased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,939 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecolab Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

NYSE ECL opened at $171.78 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

