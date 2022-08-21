Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

NYSE ECVT opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35. Ecovyst has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $13.79.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.39 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 12.58%. Ecovyst’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecovyst will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecovyst news, insider Joseph S. Koscinski acquired 11,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,206.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 454,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,415.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 13,000,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $108,680,250.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,433 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,294,259.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecovyst by 576.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

