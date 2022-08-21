Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Ekso Bionics Trading Down 5.8 %

EKSO opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 94.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EKSO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 14.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

