Electrify.Asia 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $22,440.00 (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electrify.Asia has a market capitalization of $350,828.46 and $22,440.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electrify.Asia alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,529.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003783 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00128127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00032956 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00094764 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Coin Profile

Electrify.Asia is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia. Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia.

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrify.Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrify.Asia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.