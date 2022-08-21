Element Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,718,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,784,000 after purchasing an additional 103,917 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,083,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,157,000 after purchasing an additional 187,986 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,862,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,623,000 after purchasing an additional 90,344 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,116,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,194,000 after buying an additional 26,065 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,823,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,766,000 after buying an additional 136,311 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.04. 492,483 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.73. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

