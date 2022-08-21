Element Pointe Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,363 shares of company stock worth $1,661,560 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 1.0 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.30.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $72.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,334,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,565,029. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.48. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $41.08 and a 1 year high of $75.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

