Element Pointe Advisors LLC Has $384,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,072,000 after purchasing an additional 650,759 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,104,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,867,000 after purchasing an additional 48,243 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,269,000 after purchasing an additional 150,003 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,809,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,595,000 after purchasing an additional 206,150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $5.54 on Friday, hitting $240.30. 550,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,647. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.83 and a 200-day moving average of $232.26. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

