Energi (NRG) Reaches Market Cap of $19.25 Million

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Energi has a market capitalization of $19.25 million and approximately $197,810.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00106632 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00019706 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00251446 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00031987 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008589 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000268 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 55,625,804 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.