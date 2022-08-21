Energo (TSL) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Energo (TSL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Energo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energo has a total market capitalization of $104,516.12 and $7,491.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energo has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,545.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003822 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00128279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00032988 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00094581 BTC.

About Energo

Energo is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com.

Buying and Selling Energo

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

