Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Sold by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Enovix makes up 1.4% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Enovix worth $15,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Enovix by 20.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enovix by 20.3% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Enovix by 31.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enovix by 33.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 989,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,791,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,980. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enovix Price Performance

ENVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Enovix in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their price target on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

ENVX stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,099,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,263. Enovix Co. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

