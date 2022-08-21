Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Position Reduced by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,223,156 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 147,596 shares during the quarter. Enviva makes up 2.3% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 1.84% of Enviva worth $96,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Enviva by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,814 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,026,000 after acquiring an additional 55,948 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Enviva by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,797,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,957,530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,211,548 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Enviva by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 274,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the 4th quarter worth about $6,934,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Shares of EVA stock traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.67. The stock had a trading volume of 546,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enviva Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $91.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 123.57 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

In other news, CEO John K. Keppler acquired 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.57 per share, with a total value of $994,680.54. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,454 shares in the company, valued at $43,456,188.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John K. Keppler bought 16,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.57 per share, with a total value of $994,680.54. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 717,454 shares in the company, valued at $43,456,188.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas Meth bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $505,508.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 426,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,055,268.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,244 and have sold 1,428 shares valued at $98,503. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

