Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equitable to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of EQH opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.47. Equitable has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.63.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 16,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $480,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,152.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,172 shares of company stock valued at $5,760,614 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after buying an additional 854,689 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Equitable by 20.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,333,000 after buying an additional 5,799,164 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $773,363,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,147,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,386,000 after buying an additional 220,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Equitable by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,240,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,116,000 after buying an additional 240,905 shares in the last quarter.

About Equitable

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.