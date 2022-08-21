Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $280.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s current price.

EL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Edward Jones upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.33.

Shares of EL stock opened at $273.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.98. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $225.39 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

