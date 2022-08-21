Ethereum Yield (ETHY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $44.00

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Ethereum Yield has a total market cap of $185,169.19 and approximately $44.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00008558 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ethereum Yield

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield. The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm.

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Yield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

