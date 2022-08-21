Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,335 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Etsy by 71.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $7.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.01. 3,813,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,087,557. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $2,440,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,022,881.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $2,440,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,022,881.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,170 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,076 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

