Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) & Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Financial Comparison

Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Rating) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Evercel has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polar Power has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Evercel alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Evercel and Polar Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercel 0 0 0 0 N/A Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Polar Power shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Polar Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Evercel and Polar Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercel N/A N/A N/A Polar Power -3.01% -2.25% -1.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evercel and Polar Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercel $45.08 million 0.87 $1.12 million N/A N/A Polar Power $16.90 million 2.66 -$1.41 million N/A N/A

Evercel has higher revenue and earnings than Polar Power.

Summary

Evercel beats Polar Power on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evercel

(Get Rating)

Evercel, Inc., through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and related consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company provides multi-technology supply chain printing solutions for various industries, including manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail distribution, food and beverages distribution, and pharmaceutical distribution. Its line matrix printers are used in various applications, such as labeling and inventory management, build sheets, invoicing, manifests and bills of lading, and reporting. The company offers its products directly to end-users, as well as through channel partners, such as dealers and distributors. Evercel, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Polar Power

(Get Rating)

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats. The company serves customers in the telecommunications, military, commercial, industrial, and marine markets. It sells its products through a direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Gardena, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Evercel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evercel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.